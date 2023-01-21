AfDIS records volumes growth across product line

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

LISTED spirits and wine maker, African Distillers (AfDIS) has seen volume growth across its product line on the back of innovative strategies responding to shifting market trends.

Presenting the company’s performance this week for the quarter ended December 31 2022, AfDIS company secretary, Lydia Mutamuko said the company managed to defy the odds posed by cheap imports.

“The company registered a volume growth of 10% for the quarter and 11% for the nine months compared to prior year. Spirits category grew by 19% benefitting from the focus on the affordable market segment as the business sought to regain share from cheaper and illicit products,” she said.

Wine volumes grew by 16% mainly driven by locally produced brands despite intense competition from imports with Ready to Drink volumes only grew by 3% due to stock supply gaps caused by power outages and regional bottle shortages.

During the quarter, revenues for the quarter grew by 29% and 39% for the nine months in inflation adjusted terms over last year, whilst in historical terms it increased by 355% for the quarter and 360% for the nine months.

Revenue growth in both inflation and historical terms was due to increased sales volume.

She said during the period, the economic environment continued to present impediments that constrained business operations.

“Liquidity constraints in ZW$ and power supply outages impacted negatively on operations and consequently on the ability to fully supply the market.

“Measures taken by the authorities resulted in a relatively stable foreign currency exchange rate in the quarter. The business witnessed a significant increase in foreign currency transactions which aided in the funding of foreign supplies,” added Mutamuko.