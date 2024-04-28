AFM orders churches to exclusively buy Lobels products; move raises stink

Spread This News

COSSAM Chiangwa, leader of a secondary faction of the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) has ordered his church members and administrators to exclusively buy and consume confectioner, Lobels’ products in a move that has raised suspicions among congregants.

No clarification was given as to why the move was necessary.

Sources who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com accused the Old Mutual-owned confectionery giant of colluding with Chiangwa in the clandestine deal described as mind-boggling by Olivia Chiwara, a member of the church.

Lobels is said to have struck a deal with Chiangwa and part of the church’s leadership that has virtually shut out any competition from other companies.

“We know that Chiangwa and his colleagues were offered jobs and benefits in exchange for granting exclusive rights to Lobels,” said Chiwara.

“Lobels will be the sole product sold at AFM functions and events, with other sections advised to purchase it for domestic use.”

The underfire cleric is already bedeviled by calls from within his church to leave his post over procedural matter regards how the church’s leader is elected.

His faction tore itself from the main institution over almost similar issues.

Efforts to get a comment from the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) were fruitless as the entity’s chief executive officer (CEO) Zororo Muranda directed all questions to his director of research and public affairs, whose phone went unanswered.

“We cannot afford to rare another Madzibaba Ishmael here. We cannot be told what to eat and what not to eat in a religious institution,” said another source.

“We have nothing against Lobels, but allowing a religious leader to determine how we spend our money is dangerous. This is how cults and cult following start.”

Marondera-based Proton, Innscor’s Bakers Inn and new entrants Mr & Mrs Sinkwa have come with fierce competition for traditional baker Lobels, and have eaten into the company’s market share.