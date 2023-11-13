Afreximbank, Zimbabwe’s CABS sign $40 mln deal at IATF 2023 Cairo

Denys Denya, Executive Vice President for Finance, Administration and Banking Services (FABS) at African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), has signed the agreement with Mehluli Mpofu, Managing Director at Central Africa Building Society (CABS) at the IATF 2023 taking place in Cairo, Egypt on Friday, November 10, 2023

Denys Denya, Executive Vice President for Finance, Administration and Banking Services (FABS) at African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), has signed the agreement with Mehluli Mpofu, Managing Director at Central Africa Building Society (CABS) at the IATF 2023 taking place in Cairo, Egypt on Friday, November 10, 2023

Spread This News

By Agencies

THE African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank) has signed a term sheet for a $40 million three-year trade finance facility with a key commercial bank in Zimbabwe, the Central Africa Building Society (CABS). The deal aims to support the productive sectors in Zimbabwe.

The signing ceremony took place LAST fRIDAY on the second day of the of the third Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023) taking place in Cairo, Egypt from November 9 – 15.

Denys Denya, Afreximbank’s executive vice president for finance, administration and banking services (FABS), has signed the agreement with Mehluli Mpofu, managing director at CABS.

The agreement is integrally designed to increase the capacity in Zimbabwe’s agriculture, mining, and manufacturing sectors.

The deal is expected to impact around 573 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) over the three-year tenor, with 75 percent of these businesses made up of women and the youth in the country.