Africa is world’s ‘future’ for visiting US Vice President Harris

Spread This News

By AFP

US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia during a three-country tour of Africa starting this weekend.

The trip is aimed at deepening ties with the continent and to counter China and Russia’s involvement in Africa.

Five of President Joe Biden’s cabinet secretaries and First Lady Jill Biden have done Africa tours.

US Vice President Kamala Harris will start a three-country tour of Africa this weekend, promoting the White House’s positive vision of the continent as the “future of the world.”

Harris’ trip to Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia is the latest salvo in deepening US engagement with a continent largely ignored under Republican Donald Trump – and long viewed in Washington as more of a problem area than a land of opportunity.

“We want to dismantle long-held and often outdated notions of what it means to live, work and invest in Africa,” a senior US official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Harris “believes African innovation and ideas will shape the future of the world,” said the official.

The tour is also part of Washington’s pushback against growing Chinese and Russian involvement in the resource-rich continent, with US officials touting what they say is the more positive US message.

“It’s no secret that we are engaged in competition with China very clearly, to compete (with) China in the long term,” a senior US official said. Citing “real concerns” about China’s use of loans to gain control over weak economies in Africa, the official insisted the United States is not trying to copy Beijing’s methods.

“Our relationship with Africa cannot and should not be defined by competition with China,” he said, proclaiming an “affirmative agenda in Africa” that leans on public-private partnerships and transparency.

Personal history

Preceding Harris, who lands Sunday in Ghana for the first stop, have been trips to Africa by five of President Joe Biden’s cabinet secretaries and First Lady Jill Biden.

The vice president’s journey, which will take her to Tanzania on Wednesday, then Zambia on Friday, has a special poignancy. She is the first Black person and woman ever in the White House number two job and she visited Zambia as a young girl, when her maternal grandfather, who was from India, worked there.

The trip will also help her burnish her foreign policy credentials ahead of what is expected to be Biden’s bid for a second term in office – with her again at his side.

Harris is due to meet with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Samia Hassan of Tanzania and President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia.

READ | ‘Supercharged’ diplomacy as US VP Kamala Harris plans trip to Africa

Topics will include debt relief, democracy, economic growth, food security, and impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

A senior official said the Biden administration recognizes the “strategic importance” of Africa in global issues including climate change, supply chain resilience and also as players in the United Nations.