African Games: Swimmer Denilson Cyprianos scoops Zim’s first gold medal

By Sport Reporter

Swimmer Denilson Cyprianos on Sunday night won Men’s 200m Backstroke at the ongoing African Games in Acrra, Ghana registering Zimbabwe’s first gold medal.

Cyprianos finished the 200 m Backstroke in 2.01.96 becoming the first Zimbabwean male to win this category in the African Games’ history.

He was followed by Algeria’s Abdellah Ardjoune who finished in 2:02.22 to clinch silver , with South Africa’s Helgaard Muller in third position with 2:03:99.

Commenting on his triumph, Cyprianos said,”A very special moment for me,iam so glad that I have started the competition with a good rate, I have won one of my three individual race.

“I’m happy to be doing this for team Zimbabwe, it’s been a long time , a lot of hard work has gone in for this medal.”

Zimbabwe swimming team is putting a fine display at the games with five of them booking places in the finals of different races that is Paige Van Der Weisthuizen in 200 m freestyle, Vhenekai Dhemba 100m Breaststroke, Donata Katai 50m Butterfly and Liam Davis in Breastroke.