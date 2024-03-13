African Games: Zim swimming team scoops three more medals

Donata Katai won bronze in the Women's 100 Backstroke final after finishing third in 1.03.77.

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s hope of attaining more medals at the ongoing African Games in Accra, Ghana, seems to be on the right path following an impressive performance by the swimming team on Tuesday evening.

Zim’s swimming team managed to bag three medals, positioning themselves as one of the best in the competition.

Denilson Cyprianos finished second in the Men’s 100m Backstroke final to win silver, adding on to the gold medal he scooped on Sunday in the Men’s 200m Backstroke.

Zimbabwe’s second medal of the night came from Donata Katai who won bronze in the Women’s 100 Backstroke final after finishing third in 1.03.77.

The women’s relay team composed of Donata Katai, Liam Davis, Vhenekai Dhemba and Paige Van Der Weisthuizen won bronze in the 4×100m Women’s freestyle relay.

Team Zimbabwe now boast four medals which have all been won by the swimming team: one gold, one silver and two bronze.

During the last edition of the African Games held in Morocco Team Zimbabwe came back home with only four medals from the 12 sporting disciplines it had sent.