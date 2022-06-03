African leaders have impoverished youths, says visiting Namibian opposition leader 

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

AFRICAN leaders have caused poverty, unnecessary suffering and impoverished young people with potential because of poor socio–economic policies, Namibian opposition leader McHenry Venaani has said.

Speaking to newzimbabwe.com in Harare Thursday, Venaani said African governments were not creating opportunities for youths.

He was in Zimbabwe as part of the southern region’s Pan-African Parliament’s (PAP) caucus, strategising on how to ensure electoral triumph for agreed candidate Chief Fortune Charumbira.

Venaani said the situation was so bad that most youths were delaying their dreams because of few opportunities available while some were dying without ever being employed.

“There are several opportunities here and everywhere else, but our governments are very slow at opening these opportunities. We have not prepared the young person and the vendor to trade with another from Sierra Leone and one from Buhera (Zimbabwe) or Zambezi in Namibia.

“There is a need for governments and leaders to create a conducive economic environment for young people to prosper. Governments must play a key role to make sure the dream of the young person is not deferred. Many young people’s dreams are delayed as they start working at the age of 46. Most die unemployed,” Venaani said.

“The choices that African leaders make are keeping us behind. Policies must change and we must transform our people by bringing policies that bring change,” he added.

“The challenge we have in Africa is that we have youths who are not employed, and they are now hopeless. The youth population must re-engineer itself to attract foreign direct investment and to really mechanise agriculture.”

Venaani said the reason most youths were fleeing the continent was because of shortages of opportunities and essentials such as water, power, employment, shelter, and food.

“Africa is not creating the necessary jobs. Our economies are left unattended because raw materials leave Africa unprocessed. These are issues that confront young people,” he added.

“They must be brought closer to the debate transforming their lives . Hope and dream of the young African will not come by statements but by critical intervention in legislation and transforming the economic bases of our people.

“The reason why youths are leaving us for other continents is because we are not delivering socio–economic services. We therefore need to restore PAP dignity and we are appealing to you as ambassadors to support the cause of the incoming leader (Chief Fortune Charumbira).”

The last PAP elections were abandoned after the southern region caucus questioned why west and north Africa were dominating its leadership. They then demanded leadership of the continental parliament on a rotational basis, which was challenged.