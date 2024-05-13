African leaders to observe SA elections — says Mokonyane

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

THE African National Congress (ANC) first deputy secretary-general, Nomvulo Mokonyane, has announced that the party has enlisted leaders from various African countries to serve as observers during the upcoming general elections.

Polls will be held on May 29, 2024, to elect a new National Assembly as well as the provincial legislature in each of the nine provinces.

She says the move to rope in African leaders as observers aims to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process and demonstrate the ANC’s commitment to upholding democratic principles.

Mokonyane was speaking during a door-to-door campaign at the Mkhambathini Local Municipality in KwaZulu Natal.

She says the ANC’s ground forces are visible in the community.

The party says it hopes to learn from other African leaders in order to reclaim lost metros.

“We’ve been to Zimbabwe; we’ve been to Namibia; we’ve been anywhere in the world where our fraternal organisations invite us as part of their observer participants in the elections.

“So, there’s nothing new, in fact we’re looking forward because we have also learnt from how Zanu PF has been able to renew itself and even reclaim constituencies that it has lost in the past.

“Same with us, we have to reclaim and prepare the takeover of the lost metros in South Africa. Zanu PF will join us and be part of observer missions,” she said.

By the time of publishing, NewZimbabwe.com could not establish the names of officials to be dispatched from Harare.