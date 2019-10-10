African players lack discipline: De Jongh

By Mbekezeli Ncube

HIGHLANDERS technical manager is encouraging players, particularly from Africa to have discipline towards football in order to succeed in their careers.

Addressing journalists at a Highlanders weekly press conference at the club’s offices in Bulawayo, the Dutch coach said wanted to turn Bosso into a disciplined machine.

“I am a coach who believes in discipline, not only from the players but from everyone, from team coaches, team managers and assistant coaches. That is why I introduced one on one meetings with my players. That is the only way that one becomes successful in professional football and so far (in my team) the mood is good and the spirit is good too,” De Jongh said.

De Jongh who has already been christianed “Hlabangana” by the Bosso faithful believes Africa has the aptitude more than other continents with best players in the world but lacks discipline.

“There is a lot of talent in Africa, believe me there is more talent here than in Europe but the problem is that people lack discipline, organisation and attitude. I say this because I have a very good picture of African football, I have worked in numerous places for CAF (Confederation of African Football) as a youth development advisor.

“You can have a lot of quality as a player but talent alone is not good enough, you need more, you need mentality and you also need the right attitude,” he said.

De Jongh also bemoaned the tendency of the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League administrators to delay releasing fixtures.