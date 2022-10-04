African stars in Europe: Partey and Aubameyang shine

By Supersport

Partey had sat out Ghana’s two World Cup warm-up friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua but returned to the Arsenal lineup on Saturday as they beat north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to stay top of the Premier League. Partey’s sublime 20th-minute effort got the victory underway as the Gunners won a major morale booster.

Palace were seeking to end a three-match winless run in the league when they came up against Chelsea and were on the right path early on in the game as Ayew, fresh from international duty, curled in an inch-perfect pass from the right to allow Frenchman Odsonne Edouard to touch home from close range.

Aubameyang reaffirmed his quality – and commitment to his new club – with a well-taken goal, expertly hit on the tun, as Chelsea came from behind to win 2-1 at Selhurst Park. Hosts Crystal Palace had taken the lead but Aubameyang had the Blues level before the break with his first league goal for his new club, who will now be relying on him in the Champions League against AC Milan on Wednesday.

Last season’s joint top scorer in the Premier League is still looking for his first league goal this term but, at the same time, is still contributing to the team. It was his deft touch, pulling an aerial pass from Jordan Henderson down and across the face of goal, that set up Roberto Firmino as Liverpool came from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 at home with Brighton & Hove Albion.

JOE ARIBO (NIGERIA & SOUTHAMPTON)

The London-born Super Eagle claimed a second goal for Southampton since his move south from Glasgow Rangers as he hammered in a left-footed effort to give his side the lead at home against Everton on Saturday. But it proved part of a losing cause as the Toffees fought back to win.

ALEX IWOBI (NIGERIA & EVERTON)

Iwobi’s assist for Everton handed them a much-needed 2-1 victory away against Southampton on Saturday with the Nigerian continuing his fine form, hitting in a pass with the outside of his foot over the home defence that went through to Dwight McNeil on the left for the new signing to slam home.

FODE BALLO-TOURE (SENEGAL & AC MILAN)

Ballo Toure could not have scored a more dramatic first Serie A goal than his last gasp effort as defending champions Milan snatched all three points at Empoli. They took the lead with 12 minutes left but then saw their hosts equalise in stoppage time, only to go immediately back downfield and see the Senegal fullback snatch the result.

ANDRE-FRANK ZAMBO ANGUISSA (CAMEROON & NAPOLI)

The Indomitable Lions midfielder had not scored a league goal since mid-2020, when he was playing at Villarreal, but got two goals in the space of six minutes to put Napoli on their way to a comfortable 3-1 home win over Torino on Saturday. The first was a header as he stalked late into the box and the second was a superb individual effort as he ran down from deep in his own half to finish.

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN (NIGERIA & ATALANTA)

Former Everton and Leicester City midfielder Lookman has settled down quickly to his new Serie A career and scored his second goal of the season to see Atalanta to a 1-0 triumph over Fiorentina on Sunday.

INAKI WILLIAMS (GHANA & ATHLETIC BILBAO)

After a successful debut for the Black Stars in the international window, there was barely time for Williams to recover as he featured for Bilbao in Friday’s 4-0 home triumph over America, contributing the opening goal with a glancing header in the 11th minute.