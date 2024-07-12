African Sun elevates Mhishi to board chairman  

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

TOP hospitality group, African Sun Limited (ASL) has voted revered lawyer Lloyd Mhishi to take over as board chairperson.

In an update this week, ASL company secretary, Venon Musimbe said the position fell vacant after outgoing chairman Constantine Chikosi retired after dedicating five years of service.

“The board of Directors of African Sun Limited are pleased to announce the appointment of Lloyd Mhishi as the Chairman of the Board, effective 8 July 2024. Lloyd was appointed to the African Sun Board on 1 May 2021 and subsequently Lead Independent Director on 30 June 2023.

“Lloyd is a practicing Legal Practitioner, academic and author with over thirty years legal practice experience as an associate and partner in well-known law firms in Zimbabwe and as the Founding and Senior Partner of Mhishi Nkomo Legal Practice,” he said.

According to ASL, the incoming board chairperson has served as a non-executive director of a number of organisations including the Zimbabwe Cricket Union, FBC Building Society and Ecobank Zimbabwe Limited.

He is also a past President of the Law Society of Zimbabwe and was a Commissioner on the Judicial Service Commission.

He ascends to the position at a very exciting juncture in the country’s tourism sector which continues to post growth while blending the local expertise with top notch global flair.

Just two months ago, Rainbow Tourism Group, and Switzerland-based Grand Metropolitan Hotel forged a game changing partnership.

The 109-year-old Meikles hotel in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare recently joined Hyatt’s Regency brand.

Now known as Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles, the addition marks the group’s first property in the southern African country.