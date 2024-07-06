African Sun re-appoints Mhishi as non-executive director

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

LISTED hospitality group, African Sun Limited (ASL) has passed a resolution to appoint renowned lawyer, Lloyd Mhishi to the position of non-executive director on its management board.

Mhishi has previously served in the hotel group’s management board prior to the latest re-appointment.

He is the founder and current senior partner of Harare based law firm, Mhishi, Nkomo Legal Practice.

Mhishi has a traceable legal practice record and has practiced law at a number of influential law firms for almost three decades.

“Please be advised that the fifty-second (52nd) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders of African Sun Limited was held virtually on Wednesday, 26 June 2024 at 1200 hours and all non-Executive Directors who offered themselves for re-election pursuant to the Company’s Articles of Association were re-appointed by separate resolutions,” ASL said in a statement.

His reappointment comes at a historic juncture in the ASL group which recently set aside US$11 million in capital expenditure for the year, which includes information technology (IT), product and property improvements.

The group is anticipating positive yields on the growing demand for meetings, incentives, conferencing and events business as well as several high-profile events and has earmarked over US$5,7 million to capex in 2024 and a further US$5,3 million for product and property enhancements and improvements.

Mhishi has also sat on a number of management boards at several public and private corporations and councils, where he left footprints for outstanding performance.

The lawyer has also served as lecturer and is the former departmental chairman in the Procedural Law Department of the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) for one and a half decades.

He has been appointed to several Constitutional Commissions and is currently a Commissioner on the Judicial Services Commission (JSC).

Mhishi recently published a book titled ‘Being The Best Lawyer’ which is widely hailed for confronting sensitive issues in the legal profession.