African Women in Europe (AWE) to host ‘Face-to-Face Events’ across Europe

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

African Women in Europe (AWE) is set to host four face to face events in the United Kingdom, Germany, Holland and Switzerland.

AWE will host the first event in the UK on May 21 followed by Germany on June 25 then Holland on July 2 and wrap up in Switzerland on September 17.

All four events are supported by Diaspora Insurance and other sponsors. Earlier this year Diaspora Insurance forged a partnership with AWE and will support the organisation as it creates empowerment,investment and networking opportunities for African women living in Europe.

The first Face-to-Face event in the UK will be held at Holiday Inn Milton Keynes, London Road, Newport Pagnell. Speakers lined up are entrepreneur, Caroline Mutoko, Hezeliya Kaudo, Virginia Chapman, Dr Jennifer Obaseki with hosts Wambui Njau, Milkah Muigai and Margaret Mulwa from 1400 hours to 2400hours under the subtopic ‘Leave a Mark and not a Scar ’. Regular tickets are pegged at £80.

The second event for the German Chapter will be held Haus Muhlenbrock, Wesler Str. 24, Schermbeck under the topic ‘Bounce back don’t crack’ hosted by Joy Wanjiru Machugu-Zenz, Hilda Hoyer and speakers Mathilda Legitimus – Schleicher and Elizabeth Ragwar. Normal tickets are going for £80 and early bird tickets for £50.

In Holland the event will be at Holiday Inn Veldmaarschalk Montgomerylaan under the sub topic ‘Rising back to the woman she is’. Nelly Otwenyo will coordinate the conference, facilitated by Aureliarita Marcellus, hosted by Kadogo Nyawade with presenters Janvier Ouko, Stella Wanyoike and Betty Bifwoli. Normal tickets are going for £80 and early bird tickets for £50.

The events round up in Switzerland with an Excursion Event Zurich Day Trip under the topic ‘Unlearn and network with resilient women’ hosted by Hellen Kahugu, Caroline Schweri, Jael Oyieke – Blind and speaker Nadia Younes. The meeting point for the trip is Zurich Main Station with tickets going for 150CHF inclusive of a 4 course dinner.

Registration for the events is required on Eventbrite.

These are the first physical gatherings AWE will host since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.