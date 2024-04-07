Africans should unite, maximise on trade opportunities on continent — says re-elected PAP president Charumbira

By Anna Chibamu

AFRICANS should be conscientised on the trade opportunities available to them, recently re-elected Pan African Parliament president, Senator Chief Fortune Charumbira, has said.

Addressing journalists after meeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House recently, Charumbira said his first task was to unite over 270 PAP MPs and to ensure Africans become aware of the great business potential within the continent.

“The first one is unity to the Parliament. We have been fractured, but l can assure you that l will embark on a programme of uniting over 270 PAP members. One major issue on the continent is that of trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).

“The main issue on the PAP is Agenda 2063 pronounced by the African Union (AU) and the issue of trade on the continent,” Charumbira said.

He urged countries that have not ratified the Protocol on Trade to do so and to conscientise Africans on the opportunities available on trade under the AFCTA.

He raised concerns over the rise of unconstitutional change of governments in Africa.

“The increase of military coups in Africa is very worrisome. We had a lot of coups in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s, but now we have retrogressed again to that period.

“As l speak, we have several countries under military rule. It is the duty of PAP to bring democratic governments in Africa,” Charumbira stated.

He told the media that amongst several challenges affecting Africa were security and climate change issues.

“We are still vulnerable as a continent. I can assure you that we are now working hard to re-branding PAP,” he said.

Parliament of Zimbabwe Speaker, Jacob Mudenda and Zanu PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi were among parliamentary staff, which accompanied Charumbira to State House.

“The Hon. Chief. Charumbira started on a very high note in terms of projecting the continental Parliament at the same time finding the Zimbabwean flag.

“He did some criss-crossing several countries around Africa in order to resuscitate the image of PAP, which had deteriorated extremely in the past and we are very happy the he will carry on from where he had left from the first part of his tenure.

“We expect that he will continue to fly the PAP flag as well as the Zimbabwean flag because we as Zimbabwe sponsored him with the blessing of the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) and we hope that he will continue to excel in his leadership, ensuring that there is African Union (AU) unity as well as ensuring that Parliaments of the Continent will indeed represent the people’s aspirations in their quest for development.” Mudenda said.

Mudenda also sought to soothe the raw nerve surrounding the controversial PAP presidential elections, which the local traditional leader won with a super majority recently.