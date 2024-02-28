Africa’s Top Three Ranked UFC Fighters

Spread This News

Over the last year or so, the UFC has been thrust into the limelight in Zimbabwe because of one man: Themba Gorimbo. The 33-year-old veteran made headlines last year when he announced to members of the media covering his undercard fight that he came to America with just $7 in his bank account and put it all on the line in the hopes of securing victory. He did exactly that, picking up a unanimous decision win against Takashi Sato before knocking out unheralded Pete Rodriguez just a handful of months later.

His story captured the hearts and minds of many, including a certain Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson . The former WWE Champion and current Hollywood megastar bought the Zimbabwean fighter a house, as the Brahama Bull related to Gorimbo’s struggles. Before getting his big break in the wacky world of professional wrestling, Johnson was merely a failed football player who also had just $7 in his checking account – funny coincidence there!

As of right now, Gorimbo remains unranked in the welterweight division. However, a couple more wins will see him crack the top 15, and who knows where beyond there. Until then, all he can do is look to his continent’s finest for inspiration. Here are Africa’s top four ranked UFC fighters.

Dricus Du Plessis

With a meteoric rise in the UFC , Dricus Du Plessis is the embodiment of determination and raw talent. Hailing from Johannesburg, South Africa, the 30-year-old has quickly secured his place among the top fighters in the middleweight division. In his UFC debut, he made a thunderous statement, before securing victories against seasoned opponents such as Brad Tavares and former welterweight title challenger Darren Till. However, over the last 12 months, his stock has risen to another stratosphere.

In March of last year, he brutally knocked out perennial contender Derek Brunson after a two-round-long beatdown forced his corner to stop the bout. He followed that up by knocking out former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, which earned him a title shot against newly minted king Sean Strickland. The brash American knocked off another African (more on him later) to secure the title.

By this point, Du Plessis was attracting some serious attention from fans and bettors, and we were beginning to see his name on all the betting sites as audiences took more than a passing interest. Lots of people wanted to show their support and faith in him by taking a wager on his next win, and Du Plessis earned redemption for his continent, despite UFC betting sites making him a narrow -108 underdog. After a competitive contest, it was the South African that managed to emerge victorious via a razor-thin split decision.

His entrance into professional martial arts was marked by early success, boasting an undefeated streak in his homeland. His dominance on the local circuit soon caught the eye of international MMA scouts, leading to opportunities abroad. However, no one could have predicted just how quickly he would rise, going from Octagon debutant to champion in just over three years.

Kamaru Usman

A name synonymous with dominance in the UFC welterweight division, Kamaru Usman has etched his legacy as a champion. Born in Nigeria and raised in the United States, his story is one of resilience and the relentless pursuit of excellence. He stands as a role model for aspiring fighters in Africa, showcasing what unyielding determination can achieve.

The Nigerian Nightmare’s transition to MMA came after a successful wrestling career, where he honed the tenacity and discipline that would serve him in the Octagon. Training under renowned coaches, he quickly rose through the ranks, displaying an aptitude for the striking and grappling arts.

Throughout his rise to number one contender status, the 36-year-old defeated a murderer’s row of opponents at 170 pounds. Current welterweight champion Leon Edwards, former middleweight champion Strickland, and former lightweight king Rafael dos Anjos were all knocked off. But it was in his dominant beatdown of Tyron Woodley to secure the welterweight title that he truly announced to the world just how good he was.

After sealing the title, he wouldn’t relinquish it quickly. Usman defeated all comers, including two victories against the controversial Colby Covington and two victories against knockout artist Jorge Masvidal. However, at UFC 278, with one swift head kick at the hands – or rather feet – of the aforementioned Edwards, it all came crashing down. That saw him lose the title and he would also lose the rematch in London , England.

He did give Khamzat Chimaev all he could handle in his middleweight debut but he lost that too. Despite that, though, he is still the number one ranked fighter at 170 pounds, and a fourth bout with Edwards could well be on the cards.

Israel Adesanya

Known for his impeccable striking and flamboyant persona, Israel Adesanya has garnered global recognition as one of the UFC’s most exciting fighters. Born in Nigeria and raised in New Zealand, the Last Stylebender is a trailblazer in mixed martial arts, inspiring a new generation of fighters from the African diaspora.

Prior to his UFC career, Adesanya enjoyed a successful stint in professional kickboxing, where he showcased his world-class striking abilities. However, he would suffer a devastating loss to soon-to-be nemesis Alex Pereira. Transitioning to MMA, he brought this expertise to the Octagon, quickly dispatching opponents with precision.

The 34-year-old first secured the interim middleweight title with a decision victory against Kelvin Gastelum, before unifying the title with a knockout victory against Whittaker in the champion’s homeland of Australia. He would then make five successful defences of his title – the second most in middleweight division history behind Anderson Silva – before once again being knocked out by Pereira. Adesanya would secure redemption with a knockout victory of his own at UFC 287 last April, before dropping the title again, this time to Strickland.

Pereira is now the light heavyweight champion, and the pair could be set to face off for a fourth time, this time for the title at 205 pounds.