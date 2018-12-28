After a decade of dormancy, Chaka Khan blooms again

By Associated Press

PASADENA: If Chaka Khan were a flower, she’d be a perennial.

“Because I go dormant and then I…” Khan stops and gracefully lifts her arms together, then slowly brings her hands apart, like a tulip emerging in spring.

“I’ve done it many, many times,” explained the singer, perhaps best known for her multi-million selling 1984 cover of Prince’s “I Feel For You.”

On the brink of her first new album in a decade, and, on New Year’s Day, serving as grand marshal at the Rose Parade, Chaka Khan is in bloom again.

After receiving the call from the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, the term “grand marshal” had the 65-year-old Khan’s mind running wild.

“I’ll tell you what I visualised,” Khan recalled. “I imagined myself with a baton, marching in the front. ‘I’m leading the whole parade.’ That’s what I thought.”

Not even close.

Instead, Khan will be seated on a comfy bench in the back seat of a classic convertible, which will slowly make its way past the thousands along the 5.5-mile parade route. (The parade will also be seen by millions more on TV.)

“This is all new for me,” the 65-year-old Khan commented. “I love challenges. And I love new stuff.”