After court fight that cost him ‘everything’, Mahachi closes in on Maritzburg move

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS winger Kudakwashe Mahachi looks set to finally rebuild his career South Africa following reports that he is closing in on a move to Maritzburg United .

The 29-year-old former Highlanders and Chicken Inn player is currently a free agent after SuperSport United terminated his contract following allegations of attempting to end his 4-year-old son’s life.

After being acquitted of the attempted murder charges last month, Mahachi has been looking for a new club to restart his career.

The Zimbabwean international had initially been linked with a return to former Zimbabwean champions Chicken Inn but ruled out a return to the Zimbabwean Premiership.

And Maritzburg have now emerged as favourites to give him a fresh start with his manager Gibson Mahachi all but confirming his imminent move.

“He deserves another chance as everyone else does. We all know that he is still a good player who we deserve to watch again,” Gibson Mahachi said without confirming Mahachi’s next destination.

“I can’t say anything at this point because we haven’t concluded the due processes. But as soon as we are done, we will gladly reveal it.

“Several clubs have expressed interest in him, but at the end of everything, we have to settle for a club that we think can help him regain his confidence to perform to the best of his abilities,” he said.

Mahachi was pictured watching from the stands on Friday as Maritzburg United suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of TS Galaxy at home.

Should Mahachi complete his move to Maritzburg he will join compatriot Tawanda Macheke, who joined the club at the start of the season.

Ironically Macheke’s move was also facilitated by Gibson Mahachi.