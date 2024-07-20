After striking granny (72) with hoe leaving her hospitalised, woman tracks victim 200km away and bludgeons her to death 

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

A 31-year-old woman from Mt Darwin, Mariam Nyamagore (31) has been charged with murder after allegedly killing her 72-year-old grandmother with a hoe.

The incident occurred in Zvimba after a dispute between the two, but the details of the disagreement are not yet known.

The woman is accused of striking her grandmother with the hoe, resulting in fatal injuries.

During a recent visit to Murewa, sources who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com revealed that Nyamayegore is suspected of striking Rachel Tekenende with an iron bar and bricks in Murehwa before fleeing the scene to Harare.

People discovered blood on the iron bar and bricks, which were supposedly used as weapons to assault Tekenende.

Her brother, John Chinhoyi, recalled the heartbreaking incident where the suspect, realising the victim was still alive, followed her and killed her after her discharge from Parirenyatwa Hospital.

He said the Murehwa incident is suspected to have occurred early in the morning, after her children had gone to school.

“Tekenende and Nyamayegore were the only two at home after the children had left for school. The matter came to light when Tekenende’s grandchildren returned home and found their grandmother lying unconscious in a pool of blood, in the dining area.

“They alerted neighbours who rushed Tekenende to Musami Hospital,” Chinhoyi said.

The following morning, she was transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Tekenende’s brother also revealed that after receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Hospital, she was slowly recovering and was taken to a house in Granary Phase 2B, Zvimba still nursing her injuries.

“After some days, she started talking, and that’s when she heard the voice of Nyamayegore, who was outside the house.

“Tekenende asked a woman in the house if she had heard the voice, and the woman said it sounded like Nyamayegore’s voice,” Chinhoyi explained.

She is said to have told the woman in the house that Nyamayegore was the one who attempted to kill her.

The woman immediately rushed out of the house and informed people what she had been told by the now deceased.

Nyamayegore allegedly picked a hoe, entered the room striking Tekenende on the head three times. Nyamayegore then fled the scene.

The victim died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital due to excessive bleeding.

The source said Nyamayegore was apprehended by members of the public before he was handed over to police.

Village headman only identified as Sabhuku Chinhoyi expressed his sadness over the gory incident.

“I can’t believe a woman could do such a thing.Young people consuming alcohol and taking other substances have become a menace in communities,” Sabhuku Chinhoyi said.

The traditional leader criticised the police for their lackadaisical response, saying that despite reporting the incident, they failed to investigate or even visit the scene in Murewa where Tekenende was beaten before she was transferred to Harare.

He noted that he had preserved blood-stained door mats with assailant’s footprints as evidence, but the police did not show up to collect them.