Agent Breaks Silence On Khama Billiat’s Future Amid Egyptian Links

By Sports Reporter

KHAMA Billiat’s agent has broken his silence on his client’s future at Kaizer Chiefs after revealing that the star forward and his South African club are yet to start negotiations over a new contract as speculation continues to surround his future.

The skillful Zimbabwean forward’s current deal with Kaizer Chiefs is set to expire at the end of the season, with Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek understood to be ready to sign him.

The two clubs are reportedly ready to offer a deal worth about US$800 000 per year to Billiat who is believed to be the highest paid player in the South African Premiership with a package of around R8 million (around US$550 000) per annum.

However, the South African football giants have an option to extend the 30-year-old’s contract by another year and are believed to be willing to exercise it to ensure does not leave for free.

Godfrey Bakasa, Billiat’s agent, however, provided the biggest hint yet that his client could be considering a move away from Kaizer Chiefs after announcing that the two parties are yet to begin discussions over a new deal.

“Khama still has a running contract with Kaizer Chiefs,” his representative Bakasa told South African football website KickOff.com.

“So any interest right now is going to be made through Kaizer Chiefs, or are made through Kaizer Chiefs. So I can’t really confirm that question [if it’s true that Zamalek and Al Ahly are interested].”

According to Bakasa, neither side is in a rush to start negotiations as the player’s fitness is currently a priority.

“I think both parties right now are really looking into getting Khama fit so that he plays the remaining games and if there are negotiations being made, it will be announced in due course,” Bakasa explains.

Billiat has been sidelined nursing a leg fracture and is expected to be back at full fitness in March.