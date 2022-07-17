Agnes Mwanza : Life as a Zimbabwean in Athens, Greece

Spread This News

By travelnoire.com

Agnès “Anjes” Mwanza was born and raised in Zimbabwe, but for the last 10 years, she has lived in Athens, the capital city and heart of Greece. The 37-year-old works as an account manager in the medical field and moved to Greece to join her family members who were living there.

“My family has been in Greece for over 30 years and so I have always visited since I was young,” says Anjes. “However, the first time I moved to live here permanently was around 14 years ago, though I returned home for about a year sometime in 2011.”

Despite having had family there who she visited whenever she had the opportunity, adapting to a whole new way of living life was not easy for Anjes and she struggled to adapt. Upon her arrival, she found that the Greece she had visited before and the Greece she now had to suddenly adapt to were different worlds altogether.

“I had to make new friends from scratch (something that I don’t particularly find easy) and I had to find a new church to call home. Even the work environment was not anywhere close to what I was accustomed to back in Zimbabwe. Because of all these changes, I suffered depression and I had a hard time talking about it or seeking help because it seemed like a wonderful opportunity and so my struggle would seem illogical.”