Agric company boss in the dock over US$83k fraud

By Staff Reporter

A director of a Harare agro company Shawashagri Private Limited Lilian Nyamasoka appeared in court on Monday facing US$83 000 fraud after failing to deliver 60 tonnes of cotton lint to a textile company, Sandton Textiles.

Nyamasoka is jointly charged with her company.

She appeared before Harare Magistrate Munashe Chibanda and was granted US$500 bail.

She will be back in court on November 17.

According to the State, Nyamasoka contacted Sandton’s managing director Omega Mugwgwa and informed him that the company had 100 tonnes of cotton lint in Checheche, Chipinge, which was up for sale.

“Mugwagwa went to Chipinge and inspected the cotton lint which was at the Agricultural Value Chain before entering into a deal with Nyamasoka for the delivery of 60 tonnes.

“Complainant agreed with accused 2 to purchase 60 tonnes of cotton lint at US$1.45/kg to make a total purchase price of US$87 000,” reads court papers.

The court heard parties verbally agreed that the complainant was going to pay first before collection.

They also agreed that the cotton lint would be delivered within two days from the date of payment with complainant providing transport for the cotton lint.

“On 24 May 2023, complainant in the company of Kudakwashe Yassin Kutyauripo went to accused’s workplace at number 49 Van Praah Avenue Milton Park, Harare where they met accused 1, 2 and Tonderai Dhana Njenda and Sarudzai Juliet Njenda who is still at large where they entered into a written agreement between accused 1, 2, and Tonderai Dhana Njenda who duly signed the agreement representing the seller.

“On that same date, complainant made a cash deposit of US$ 30 000 and was issued with a receipt as acknowledgement of funds in the name of accused 1. On 29 May 2023 and 31 May 2023, Kudakwashe Yassin Kutyauripo went to accused workplace where she made a payment of US$13 500 and US$40 000 respectively on behalf of the complainant and was issued with receipts in the name of accused.”

However, Nyamasoka allegedly defaulted on the contract and when Sandton’s truck driver went to Checheche Chipinge to collect the lint, he failed because there were no instructions authorising the release of the cotton lint.

Mugwagwa reportedly made several efforts to have Shawashagri deliver the cotton lint but Nyamasoka kept giving excuses, prompting him to make a report to police.