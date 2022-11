Spread This News

By Al Jazeera

International aid agencies have started delivering food to vulnerable families in Zimbabwe as the nation faces a hunger crisis.

Some regions are experiencing an arid season that will continue till March, leaving more than three million people in need of help, according to the country’s Vulnerability Assessment Committee.

Rising food prices and record-high inflation are also making life more difficult for Zimbabweans.

