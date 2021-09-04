AIDS Levy A Shining Star In Fight Against HIV

Spread This News











By Leopold Munhende

RUTH Labode, the parliamentary committee on health chairperson has commended how the government has handled the AIDS levy funds, indicating Zimbabwe had already met its 2025 target in managing HIV/AIDS.

The AIDS levy fund was established in 1999 and entails a three percent deduction for every employed individual and another three percent on profits of employers and trusts to finance the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The fund is administered by the National AIDS Council (NAC), a state body.

Labode, an MDC Alliance MP, lauded the government’s interventions while was speaking at Action AIDS Zimbabwe’s Tax Justice and Gender Public Services (GRPS) summit this week.

“The AIDS levy has been a shining example for Zimbabwe. We are prominent and people come from across Africa come to see what we have done,” she said.

“We have indeed controlled HIV. We have already met our 2025 goal and will definitely meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).

“With this levy even when you are not getting donors, you still have something to hold onto in your efforts.”

According to Zimbabwe’s population-based HIV Impact Assessment (ZIMPHIA), 97% of people living with HIV in Zimbabwe are on anti-retroviral drugs (ARVs) due to a combination of government efforts and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Some 86.8% of people living with HIV now know their status while the prevalence has dropped from 22.9% in 2000 to 12.8 in 2019.

Viral Load Suppression (VLS) among adults who were on ART stood at 90.3%.

The United Nations (UN) last year noted Zimbabwe’s progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“Zimbabwe has made significant strides in expanding access to HIV testing and treatment, including prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT), and lowering HIV prevalence,” said the United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Labode said the raising of local funds in the fight against HIV/AIDS should be prioritised although it should not translate to more taxes for already over-taxed citizens.