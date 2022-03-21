Air Zimbabwe In New Headache Over Infamous Mugabe Aircraft; US$51m Paid But Planes Grounded Since 2020

Spread This News

By Agencies

AIR Zimbabwe wants to do any business with its two infamous Boeing 777-200s, it has emerged.

The latest news is that the company is even willing to turn them into freighters, according to its acting CEO Tafadzwa Zaza.

“We are not in a position to operate them before consolidating at the national or regional level,” he told a State-run Sunday newspaper.

“So, as a short-term plan, we want to lease these aircraft as wet-lease or dry-lease and we have invited investors interested in them.

“The long-term plan is to convert one or both into cargo planes.”

In total, there are two Boeing 777-200ERs, which have been stationary in Harare since the end of 2020. They bear the brands Z-NBE (msn 28422) and Z-RGM (msn 28421) and are configured in a two-class arrangement with 247 seats in economy class and 35 in business class, as reported by our partner in Brazil, Aeroin.

The history of these Boeing 777

In 2016, state-owned airline Air Zimbabwe had debts of more than $300 million and had been dragging losses for years. So, at the time, the country’s government did what any “rational” government would do: it swept the debt under the rug, opened another airline, and announced that it would buy, for starters, four Boeing 777-200s.

Goodbye to Air Zimbabwe, welcome to Zimbabwe Airways. What could go wrong? All. First, a government that makes this decision loses credibility. And, as a result, the airline would have to pay cash for its planes.