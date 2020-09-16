Air Zimbabwe resumes domestic and regional flights

Spread This News











By Ndatenda Njanike

AIR ZIMBABWE has announced its resumption of both domestic and regional flights starting 23 September and 3 October, respectively.

Due to restricted movements caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the air transporter ceased its operations as per government order in March this year.

However, on Wednesday, the company released a statement announcing the resumption of flights.

“Air Zimbabwe wishes to announce the resumption of domestic and regional flights operations with effect from 23 September and 3 October respectively.

“The domestic flight schedule features HRE/BUQ/HRE morning schedule and HRE/VFA/BUQ/HRE evening schedule every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“The regional schedule HRE/DAR/HRE schedule shall initially operate every Tuesday and Saturday with an additional frequency expected towards the end of the year,” read the statement.

Clients have been encouraged to follow Covid-19 prevention protocols when they visit sales offices.

The national air carrier will also publish guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, World Health Organisation (WHO) International Air Transport Association IATA.