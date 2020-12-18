Airlink Launches New Non-Stop Flights Between Cape Town, Harare

Spread This News











IOL

AIRLINK will launch a convenient new non-stop service between Cape Town and Harare from January 18, 2021.

Airlink CEO Rodger Foster said it will satisfy the demand for direct flights between the two cities and follows the lifting of travel restrictions that previously curtailed travel between the neighbouring countries.

“Airlink is excited to be launching this important new route, which will provide convenience to business and leisure travellers. This will save them precious hours transferring via Johannesburg and also limiting their exposure to potential touch-points, which is a key consideration as we adjust our travelling habits during the Covid-19 pandemic. Airlink’s unique service on the route will also support trade, commerce and tourism between the two cities and their respective markets at a time when it is desperately needed,” he said.

The north-bound flights will depart from Cape Town during the mid-morning, with the south-bound flight leaving Harare in the mid-afternoon.

African Biosecurity and travel regulations

The airline urges travellers to check with the appropriate Zimbabwe Government authority for the latest regulations for travel from and returning to Zimbabwe.

South Africa has introduced additional measures for international travellers arriving in the country. All arriving travellers are now required to provide a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Covid-19 test certificate, issued by an accredited laboratory in line with World Health Organisation standards, no more than 72 hours before the date of travel.

South African Authorities reserve the right to verify the authenticity of presented PCR test certificates.

Arriving travellers unable to produce a valid certificate will be required to quarantine, at their own cost, for 10 days.

South Africa also requires visitors to carry valid travel insurance policies that cover the costs associated with Covid-19 testing and quarantining.

Flight schedule

Cape Town – Harare

Flight 4Z 382 will depart Cape Town on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 10:35 am, arriving in Harare at 1:50 pm.

Harare – Cape Town

Flight 4Z 383, will depart Harare on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 2:30 pm arriving in Cape Town at 6:10 pm.