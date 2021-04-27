AKA Breaks Silence On Fiancee’s Death

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

SOUTH AFRICAN superstar rapper, AKA has finally broken his silence following the death of his fiancee, Anele ‘Nellie’ Tembe which he said has taken a ‘great toll’ on him.

Nellie (22) who was engaged to AKA fell to her death from an upper floor of the Pepper Club Hotel in Cape Town early this month.

A few weeks before her passing, AKA had met with the Tembe family for lobola negotiations.

In a statement, AKA real name Kiernan Forbes said Nellie was the ‘love of his life’ and insinuations made on circumstances surrounding her death have stalled his and his family’s healing process.

Following Nellie’s tragic passing social media was awash with rumours that she suffered from depression and had suicidal tendencies, claims her family has since dismissed.

“I have lost the love of my life and every day feels like a mountain to climb. I miss Anele, so much, and I’m heartbroken at the unfulfilled life we had planned together.

“The tragic loss of Anele has taken such a great toll on me, emotionally and psychologically. Insinuations and innuendos made on my personhood have made it even more difficult to process the strain our families have taken is unspeakable which is why at this time I choose to retreat to honour my journey, praying that the moments of stillness may bring me closer to clarity.”

After his fiancee’s passing AKA was described as inconsolable and had been receiving grief counselling.

He has since withdrawn from the public domain, taking a social media sabbatical and handing over his social media accounts to his management.

The celebrity rapper thanked his legion of fans, affectionately addressed as Megacy for their support while pleading for his family’s privacy during their time of mourning.

“I wish to convey my gratitude to all the people who have supported me during this difficult time in my lif

“To my incredibly loyal fans, the MEGACY, your collective love and support has brought me much comfort.

“As we undergo this painful journey, I have entrusted my team to handle all of my affairs in the public domain, including all my social media platforms. Please respect our privacy as we go through our grieving process, and please continue to keep our families in your prayers.”

Nellie was buried over a week ago at Hillcrest’s Lala Kahle Cemetery following an emotional send-off held at the Durban International Conference Centre.

Details surrounding her death have remained sketchy with police citing that there are no new developments to report yet as they are still following leads.