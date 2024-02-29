AKA’s father sceptical murder mastermind has been arrested

Spread This News

SABC News

Rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’ father, Tony Forbes, says he doesn’t believe that the mastermind behind his son’s killing has been arrested.

Forbes is among those attending court proceedings this morning.

Speaking to the media, he says he is cautiously optimistic following the arrest of the seven suspects.

He says the family is still struggling following his son’s death.

Meanwhile, five of the suspects linked to the murders have covered their faces with face masks or hoodies as they were led into a packed courtroom in the Durban Magistrate’s Court for their first appearance.

Police say AKA was the target of the hit in a nightlife district of Durban in February last year.

AKA was in the city for an event later that night.

A total of seven suspects have been arrested, with two who are in custody in Eswatini awaiting extradition or deportation.

Below is the live stream of the court appearance: