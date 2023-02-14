AKA’s funeral and memorial details released

Spread This News

By News24

Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes will be remembered in a public memorial on Friday, 17 February.

“We as the Forbes family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love we have received over the past few days,” a statement on AKA’s social media read.

Tickets to attend the memorial, which will also be live-streamed on YouTube, are available on Webtickets.

The Forbes family announced the memorial and funeral details on AKA’s social media account on Tuesday.

“We, as the Forbes family, would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love we have received over the past few days. Kiernan wasn’t just loved by us as a family, but by the nation, as we’ve seen from loved ones, friends, family, industry colleagues, media tributes and the Megacy.”

Per the statement, a public memorial will be held on Friday, 17 February, at the Sandton Convention Centre. The memorial starts at 15:00.

Tickets to attend the memorial are free and available on Webtickets. The memorial will also be live-streamed on the Akaworldwide YouTube page.

AKA will then be laid to rest in a private provincial funeral on Saturday, 18 February.

Furthermore, the Forbes family acknowledged that Bongani Mohosana, affectionately known as Murdah Bongz, will not attend the memorial due to “observing cultural protocol”.

Murdah Bongz is married to DJ Zinhle, who was previously in a relationship with AKA and shared a 7-year-old daughter, Kairo, with the late rapper.

AKA and his long-time friend, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, were shot and killed outside a popular night spot in Durban on Friday night.

The Motsoane family announced that a memorial for Tibz will take place on Thursday, 16 February