AKA’s Mass Country is now certified Gold

By Kaya959

AKA’s album Mass Country has now been certified Gold.

The announcement comes three weeks since the album was released.

His single Company featuring his longtime collaborator Kiddomaninant is currently the most-played song on SA radio according to radio monitor.

AKA and his friend Tebello Motsoane were murdered on February 10, 2023, outside WISH restaurant on Florida road in Durban. The rapper was scheduled to perform at Yugo nightclub as part of his birthday celebrations later that evening.

Fans are growing frustrated as no arrests have been made yet. A lady named Lelo N has started a petition calling for justice for the brutal murder of Kiernan and Tebello. She pleads with law enforcement to speedily bring the killers to book.

Over 11000 people have signed the petition – the goal is to get to 15 000.

Mass Country also features AKA’s girlfriend Nadia Nakai.

Speaking at the album’s listening session, Nadia said it was “part of their love language to make music together” and that she looked up to AKA as a musician.

“We worked on multiple songs together. This was just the second last song that we worked on together (It was on the week that he. passed away).”