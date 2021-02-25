AKA’s New On Engagement: ‘I Said Yes To The Love Of My Life’

AKA asked Nelli to marry him and she said yes

AKA asked Nelli to marry him and she said yes

Spread This News











TshisaLIVE

RAPPER AKA and Nelli Tembe left the social media streets in chaos on Monday after they revealed AKA popped the big question on Sunday.

AKA and Nelli began trending on Twitter minutes after AKA posted a snap of Nelli flaunting the stunning engagement ring on her finger.

The post by AKA gathered over 3k retweets, 35k likes as tweeps flooded the TL with congratulatory messages.

Nelli shared the same snap on her Instagram, expressing her joy over becoming AKA’s fiancée.

“21/02/21 — on this day I said YES to the love of my life and best friend,” Nelli wrote with a ring and a heart emoji.

AKA’s bae said she couldn’t wait to begin this new chapter of their forever and expressed her gratitude to her hubby-to-be for his love for her through the highs and lows.

“Words cannot describe how grateful I am to be your life partner, even through the highs and lows, you have always stood by me and I thank you Kiernan Jarryd Forbes for loving me wholeheartedly and never giving up on us.”

“Cheers to the beginning of forever. 4L boo,” she said.

Nelli Tembe expressed her joy after AKA popped the question.

Image: Instagram

Mzansi first learnt about Nelli in January last year after a video of AKA and her smooching in a restaurant went viral. At the time Mzansi had no confirmation that the rapper and his baby mama DJ Zinhle had parted ways.

AKA finally addressed the viral video of the pair kissing in the restaurant, telling fans it was on some “TMZ” level.

“That TMZ-style video someone took of me while out for dinner the other night was probably one of the biggest favours someone ever did me. Thank you whoever that was,” he said on Twitter.

AKA said he had been single since late 2019 and didn’t owe anyone an explanation.

After that young session of setting the record straight, the Supa Mega started flaunting his love for Nelli boldly. He shared several cosy moments with Nelli on his TL, including their fancy dinners and sunset drives in fast cars while on vacation in Cape Town.

The pair then dished on their relationship in a TikTok video in September, taking a cute couple quiz. They answered questions about each other with their eyes closed, and revealed who spends the most money, who is the better cook and even who said “I love you” first.

After releasing his Bhovamania EP, AKA revealed he and Nelli had written one of the songs on his latest EP together, titled Finessin‘.