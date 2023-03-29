AKA’s parents Tony and Lynn Forbes warn Megacy about scammers claiming they need donations

Spread This News

TshisaLive

Lynn and Tony Forbes, parents of slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, have warned the Megacy of scammers claiming the family is asking for donations.

AKA and his friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, were shot dead outside a restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road on February 10.

On Wednesday, Tony and Lynn said: “We would like to bring to your attention there are false requests for donations and investments from people posing as members of the Forbes family. We have not opened any donation accounts or requested any investments.”

Tony and Lynn thanked AKA’s fans for the love they have received since his death.

“We are at a loss for words to describe our gratitude for the outpouring of love we’ve received from the Megacy. We’ve seen people deeply hurt and angered by Kiernan’s murder and wanting justice.

“As a family, we empathise with the grief and understand your pain. We are aware of the growing public discontent related to the progress which has been made in the investigation. However, as a family, we are concerned that irresponsible actions, accusations and assumptions may cause more harm than good.

“We call on the Megacy to mourn responsibly and ask for patience so law enforcers have the space to do their job.”

While there are reports that three suspects have been arrested, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said there is no update in the investigation.

Police minister Bheki Cele told a ministerial imbizo in mid-March police were making “significant progress”. He said an update received from his KwaZulu-Natal team advised data from cellphones collected was being used to “patch and knit things together”.

His spokesperson Lirandzu Themba told TimesLIVE on Monday: “Any comment of a breakthrough on the case will be done by KZN SAPS.”

The Forbes family declined to comment on the reports.