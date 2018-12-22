Al-Shabab declares war on IS in Somalia

By BBC

The al-Shabab leadership has broadcast a 42-minute statement accusing Islamic State (IS) group fighters of “spoiling the ongoing jihad in Somalia”.

Through their spokesperson, Ali Mohamud – alias Ali Rage, the group called its fighters to carry out attacks to wipe out IS fighters.

Mohamud said the IS fighters were “a deadly disease” and “a cancer”.

IS has been mounting noticeably more attacks in Somalia in recent months, following the group’s loss of its “caliphate” heartlands in Syria and Iraq late last year.

IS militants have gradually moved from northern to southern Somalia in recent months.