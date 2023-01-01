ALBUM LAUNCH: Winky D’s Eureka moment as a seed of unity is sown 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

A CHILLY Saturday night’s weather, which was characterised by isolated rain showers in Harare, could not deter thousands of revellers who thronged Harare International Conference (HICC) for Zimdancehall kingpin, Wallace Chirimuko aka Winky D’s album launch.

Queues of people lining up, making their way into HICC could be seen meandering barely three hours before the much anticipated ‘Eureka Eureka’ unveiling.

Rain showers could not dampen what promised to be an explosive night for the Zimdancehall guru as multitudes endured long queues, with some making inroads into HICC as late as 11pm.

Prior to the new year’s eve album launch, an air of excitement and anticipation was blowing as Winky D’s fans had endured frustrating two years without a new project from the muso.

Interestingly, Winky D last launched a similar project, Njema, at the same venue in 2019 on new year’s eve.

With the announcement of the album name ‘Eureka Eureka’, challenges flooded social media as people struggled to decrypt meaning behind the scientific name.

Eureka is derived from Greek Archimedes of Syracuse — a Greek mathematician, physicist, engineer, astronomer and inventor from the ancient city of Syracuse in Sicily.

Myth has it that Archimedes, while bathing, discovered a formula to measure volume of an irregular shape. Gripped with ecstasy, he jumped from a tub shouting ‘Eureka Eureka’, aptly translated ‘I have found it. ‘

On Saturday night, ecstasy could be felt from Winky D as he had hit his ‘Aha’ moment, uniting Zimdancehall and hip hop musicians on a grand stage.

Nutty O, Killer T, Tocky Vibes, Holy Ten, Saintfloew, Herman, Enzo Ishal and unknown budding talent, Shingi, are some of the artists featured on the collaboration-laden Eureka.

According to Winky D, ‘Eureka Eureka’ is fighting to dismantle intolerance, encouraging society to embrace divergent views as witnessed by the calibre of his collaborations.

The album signals a shift for Winky D, who in the past has faced criticism for shying away from collaborating with fellow artistes.

The album also symbolises Winky D carrying the torch as shown on the cover slip of ‘Eureka Eureka’ and endorsing the future of Zimbabwean music.

With ‘Eureka Eureka’ sowing a seed of unity among Zimdancehall and hip hop, it remains to be seen if it will germinate and blossom.