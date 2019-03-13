Algeria protests against Bouteflika continue despite talks

By BBC

Hundreds of protesters have marched through the Algerian capital demanding President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s immediate resignation.

On Monday, the president postponed the 18 April presidential elections and dropped his bid for a fifth term.

Protesters are accusing the president of a ploy to prolong his 20-year rule.

Talks have been set up to negotiate Algeria’s political future, which will be led by veteran UN diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi.

The protesters, who chanted “No tricks, Bouteflika”, had responded to calls on social media to continue the protests.

One of the messages said: “We will march more determined than ever to end this system, to end this mafia. We want a republican and democratic state.

“No to manipulation, let’s be vigilant. The battle is not won.”

On Monday, the president named Interior Minister Noureddine Bedoui as the new prime minister to replace Ahmed Ouyahia.

Protesters claimed the move was proof that “those in power want to stay”.

BBC North Africa correspondent Rana Jawad said that to satisfy the protesters’ demands, a timetable for the president’s departure was needed.