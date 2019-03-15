Algeria to form interim government

By BBC

THE new Algerian prime minister, Noueddine Bedoui, has been setting out his objectives in response to mass protests that forced President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to withdraw from seeking a fifth term.

In his first news conference since being appointed, Bedoui said that he would form a technocratic government that would include young Algerians who led the demonstrations.

He said the government would only be in charge for a short time and he urged the opposition to engage in a positive dialogue.

But activists have said they are not ready to compromise or negotiate for now.