Alick Macheso, Nick Mangwana, MDC Mourn Patson Dzamara

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

POPULAR sungura musician, Alick Macheso Wednesday expressed his sorrow over the death of human rights activist and MDC Alliance national executive member, Patson Dzamara.

Dzamara died Wednesday morning after he was diagnosed with colon cancer and had been scheduled for an operation before his sad passing on.

“Really gutted by the sad passing of this brother,” Macheso said on his official Facebook page.

“A very passionate music lover and Orchestra Mberikwazvo fan. On this day he had pushed that we meet at the Red Cross, National Headquarters in Avondale so he can dedicate some of his books to me. I had to set everything aside because he was unrelenting and consistent. Go well Patson Dzamara. Wondotichengetera nzvimbo,” he said.

Zimbabweans from all walks of life continue to mourn the death of Dzamara, young brother to missing journalist and activist, Itai Dzamara.

Information Ministry secretary Nick Mangwana said he had learnt the passing on of Dzamara with sadness and grief.

“I learnt of the passing on of Patson Dzamara with sadness and grief. His passing on at such a young age puts us in touch with our mortality and feebleness of life to which we hold no control. My heartfelt condolences to the Dzamara family, his friends and colleagues,” he said.

The MDC Alliance said; “We are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of NEC member Patson Dzamara. We extend our deepest condolences to the Dzamara family on the loss of yet another pillar of the struggle for a better Zimbabwe.”

Outspoken pastor and Harare businessman Shingi Munyeza wrote; “Gone too soon Son. Goodnight till we meet in glory. 2 Timothy 4:7, I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Will miss your energy, passion, and commitment to our struggle.

Zanu PF Patriots also consoled the Dzamara family; “Dr. Patson Dzamara has passed on this morning ahead of his scheduled cancer operation. May the Dzamara family be comforted during this difficult time.”

MDC Alliance Treasurer David Coltart described Patson as an amazing patriot.

“I am deeply saddened to hear that Dr. Patson Dzamara has passed on. He was an amazing patriot who loved Zimbabwe with passion few could match. My sympathy and condolences are extended to his entire family and friends.”