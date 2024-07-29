All is well in Manica Diamonds camp — Coach Tapera rubbishes rumour over bad blood with Kuda Mahachi

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

MANICA Diamonds coach, Jairos Tapera has dismissed social media reports saying he had a confrontation with his player Kuda Mahachi.

Tapera was reported to have had a feud with Mahachi which led to him pushing the club’s executive to terminate the former Warriors player’s contract.

Responding to this allegation, Tapera revealed that Mahachi is still a Manica Diamonds player and they never exchanged words.

“It’s very unfortunate that there is this information circulating around social media that coach Jairos Tapera and Kuda Mahachi had a confrontation, its unheard of because nothing like that happened.

“There are so many things happening in Mutare, I didn’t know that instead of us celebrating the team’s performance there are people trying to destabilise the camp.

“Its unfortunate we have people lying that I had a confrontation with Kuda Mahachi, you know how I brought Kuda Mahachi here, he is like a son to me.

“There is really nothing which has happened like that,” said Tapera

Mahachi joined Manica Diamonds in February after parting ways with Ghanaian side FC Medeama, where his contract was terminated after a poor performance.

The former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United player is currently struggling to find his feet at the Mutare based outfit where he is failing to constantly break into the first team.