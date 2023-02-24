All set for 21st NAMA awards

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

THE stage is set for the 21st National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) powered by Old Mutual Zimbabwe Saturday at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), with organisers aiming to provide a unique experience.

This year’s event will run under the theme ‘Unlocking Dreams.’

The ceremony “will recognise outstanding achievements within the arts sector”.

A line-up featuring songbird Gemma Griffiths, mbira queen Hope Masike, Tocky Vibes, Poptain, Feli Nandi, poet Obert Dube and socialite Mai Titi will light up the awards ceremony.

Also billed to perform are gospel singer Mathias Mhere, hip-hop stars Saintfloew and Holy 10, Freeman, Andrea the Vocalist, Ammara Brown, ExQ with DJ Tamuka on the decks.

Old Mutual Zimbabwe continues to be a responsible business in the communities through financial education, financial inclusion, education, skills development, entrepreneurship, and diversity and inclusion.

As Zimbabwe’s largest integrated financial services group, Old Mutual says it recognises the awards as the best platform to build a strong arts sector in the country and as a result, offers opportunities to educate and encourage artists to plan for their future, and unlock their dreams.

“Hence, Old Mutual continues to partner with the arts and culture sector to empower artists and to make a positive difference by providing sustainable, tailored, and meaningful support through conducting financial literacy/education workshops under the flagship programme ‘On The Money’ which is designed to teach all on how best to manage finances using relatable behaviours of Africa’s Big Five animals,” said Old Mutual.

Last year, through workshops Old Mutual managed to financially educate artists, equipping them with the knowledge that positively influences their financial behaviour while empowering them.

This year a series of Financial Literacy workshops have been scheduled aiming to continue furnishing artists with knowledge on how best they can handle their finances investing into both now and the future so that they are financially prepared for life during and after fame.

The key areas of focus that are taught to artists using Old Mutual’s On The Money program are Financial Planning, Savings, Budgeting, Managing Debt and Investing.