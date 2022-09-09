All set for 30th Miss Ghana UK anniversary

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

THE 30th edition of the prestigious Miss Ghana UK beauty pageant is set for September 10 with organisers wrapping up preparations.

Miss Ghana UK is this year running under the theme ‘Empowering Young Women, the Yaa Asentawaa Edition’ and will be held at the Gaumont Palace, Dominion Centre in London.

The 2022 edition pays homage to Yaa Asentawaa a Ghanaian queen warrior born in the 1800s who led an army against the invading British.

Doors will open 1830hours and the show starts at 2000hours with tickets pegged at £50 (VIP) and £30 (standard) sold on www.eventbrite.com.

The iconic pageant will be hosted by Kwaku Owusu-Frimpong, Andy Safo, Dayzey and feature performances by the multi-award winning Davison Band.

Eleven contestants of Ghanaian descent aged between 20 and 28 years old will compete for the crown and the winner will walk away with £1000 prize money, a ticket to Ghana, a trip to Dubai and will be made face of the Miss Ghana UK brand.

It is supported by the Ghana High Commission UK and Ireland, Ghana Tourism Authority, Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture (Ghana), Akwaaba UK, National Youth Authority Ghana, Diaspora Insurance and other sponsors.

In an interview co-director of Miss Ghana UK, Mavis Osei said the annual beauty pageant is aimed at empowering young women while showcasing rich Ghanaian culture and tourism.

“We empower the young ladies to gain life skills they all come in for different reasons, some because they lack confidence, they leave as more rounded women rather than who they were before the show so we always say to them even if you don’t win you have come in and have gained skills you will use for life.

She added: “Miss Ghana is 30 years this year in honour of Yaa Asentawaa who was such a strong person in the Ghanaian and diaspora community, she was more than a woman she was warrior, a queen mother, a business person and we believe every women has these skills in them”.