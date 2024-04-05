All set for National Chess Championships, winners to compete in Hungary

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Top chess players from across the country will on Monday converge in Harare for the CBZ National Chess Championships.

Running for seven days, the annual tournament will see winners making up a national team which will represent the country in Hungary later this year.

A total of USD $7000.00 has been invested into the tournament by CBZ who is coming back as the title sponsor for a second year.

“As Zimbabwe Chess Federation we are excited to be partners of CBZ, we are delighted that last year it was $5000.00 and this year it has been increased to $7000.00.

“This shows that our relationship is growing and we hope it continues that way,” said Zimbabwe Chess Federation Secretary General Todd Mapingire during a press conference held on Thursday in Harare.

The National Chess Championships will see a total of 24 players competing in two sections that is the male and female categories.

Christina Makwena, who is the reigning Easter Open Chess champion in the ladies category is looking forward to facing a much tougher competition at the upcoming championships.

“This one is a bit tougher tournament, so I have to pull up my songs.

“All participants will be top performers which makes it more exciting, so I’m looking forward to it,” she said.

The National Championships comes at the back of the annual Easter Open Chess tournament which was held in Masvingo this past weekend.