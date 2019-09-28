All set for summer shutdown UK 2019

By Staff Reporter

Music lovers in Leicester are set for an explosive show tonight as a star studded line-up of artists headlined by Ti Gonzi, Jah Signal and Freeman descend on Dryden Street Social Club to kick off the Summer Shutdown UK Tour powered by SADC Entertainment and JMG Events.

The show is set to start at 9pm and has been sold out thanks to the heavyweight line up of performers which also feature prominent wheel spinners such as DJ Tee Chokks, Young Chidzy, DJ Timeless and will be hosted by the legendary King Alfred alongside Silent Killer and Kay-Cie.

Revellers can look forward to a musical treat as the proven crowd-pullers are ready to bring the goods, with rapper Ti Gonzi announcing his intentions to deliver, earlier on his social media pages.

“Make sure you all come in your numbers as we are ready to bring the fire along with my fellow brothers in the game. It is going to be fireworks, Leicester I hope you are ready for a dose of musical entertainment of another kind,” said the Hip Hop YemuGhetto front man.

The award winning rapper, born Tinashe Gonzara, is set to thrill with his hard hitting lyrical prowess seeing him crowned as the undisputed hip hop king in the past year with hit songs like Kufamba Murima, MaBazooker Enzo nemaPumacoland the monster hit Kureon which he is featured by Ishan proving to be an anthem.

Freeman needs no introduction to UK audiences with the HKD boss adored by his thousands of fans and is currently riding high with his latest album Gango which carries the runaway summer hit song Ngaibakefeaturing sungura maestro Alick Macheso.

Jah Signal completes the headliners with the Sweetie hit maker proving worth his weight in gold every time he takes to the stage. The show is proudly sponsored by financial services company Express Links Money Transfer who offer a fast and efficient same day money transfer service from the UK to various countries including the Southern Africa region with instant cash collection points in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia and South Africa among others.

Express Links are also currently running a Sign Up, Transact and Win competition for new customers who stand a chance to win a plane ticket to Zimbabwe and USD300 spending money, by signing up on the website www.expresslinksintl.comor on the mobile app and transacting a minimum of £30 making them eligible for the grand draw on Friday 5thOctober 2019.

The money transfer firm, who are prominent supporters of the arts and community initiatives often run exciting promotions and competitions with announcements on their social media pages on Instagram: @expresslinksintl, Twitter: @expresslinksUK and Express Links Intl on Facebook.