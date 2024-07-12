All set for the inaugural Zim Diaspora Property Showcase UK

By Staff Reporter
ALL is set for the Zim Diaspora Property Showcase scheduled for Saturday July 13 at the Hilton, Birmingham Metropole.
The premier event which has seen over a thousand attendees registering will bring together prospective property buyers in the UK and the property market back home.
Over 40 exhibitors from the real estate, legal, property development and construction sector will grace the occasion.
MEET THE EXHIBITORS
The event is sponsored by Seeff Zimbabwe and will feature discussion panels, networking opportunities to help diasporans securely invest back home.
Speakers lined-up for the Zim Diaspora Property Showcase will share insights into exploring the property market in Zimbabwe.
MEET THE SPEAKERS