All set for the LitFest ninth edition in Harare 

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

ALL is set for the ninth annual international LitFest which comes to life on November 23 and will run till November 26.

It is a space where writers, academics and readers discuss and critique literature.

Several activities have been lined up at selected venues around Harare and will be announced in due course.

The festival will run under the theme ‘We are joy- Celebrating the ties that bind us.

In a statement, Litfest director and renowned author, Chirikure Chirikure said: “In life, there is always the danger of not appreciating the positives that keep us going, even under difficult circumstances. One of the positives that we have in life are the ties that bind us as humanity.

“We are bound together in so many varied ways, at the family, community, national and global levels. Those ties are sometimes visible, or even tangible, while the others are sublime. Literature, and art in general, profiles and sustains those ties. As such, we should take a moment to celebrate that which keeps us going.”

Preparations are already underway and will include local participants and more from Africa, Europe, Asia and America.

Performances will be through poetry , spoken word, music, dance, theatre, film, quiz and many others.

“We will shortly be putting out a call for partnerships and participations, so as to broaden the range of our festival programme. This November, let us convene in a space of healing, of strength, to gain grounding as we acknowledge the similarities in our diversity,” Chirikure said.

For the past two years, the LitFest had been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic which saw the celebrations being done virtually.