All you Need to Know: Zimbabwe Men’s Domestic Twenty20 Competition Starts

By cricketworld.com

A total of 12 matches will be played among the Men’s Domestic Twenty20 competition squads.

The Final is slated to be played on 30 March 2022 at the Harare Sports Club. The top two teams by the end of the league stage will feature in the Final of the tournament. All of the matches will be played alternatively at two venues namely Harare Sports Club and Takashinga Sports Club.

Zimbabwe’s all rounder Sikandar Raza is set to miss the entire domestic T20 competition due to committment with the Bangladesh’s Dhaka Premier Division League.

He performed brilliantly in the recently concluded Pro50 championship and was going to be a key player for the Rocks franchise. According to the Rocks coach, “He is a big player and his absence will definitely be felt. But we still have got some youngsters that can step in and fill in the gap. So we are looking forward to the competition.”

He added, “We just played another final (last Sunday) and we have given our players some rest. They will return on March 18th (tomorrow) to start preparations for the Domestic Twenty20 Competition,”

Top player Eagles:

Regis Chakabva- A regular opener for Zimbabwe in the T20I’s and ODI’s, Regis Chakabva can really change the momentum of the game with his power hitting and sound technique.

Top player Mountaineers:

Donald Tripano- He is a world class bowling all rounder who regularly plays for the Zimbabwe National side. When required, he can strike at a very good rate with the bat.

Top player Rhinos:

Ryan Burl- He is a handy middle overs bowler and a terrific middle order batter. He has played all around the world and his experience will certainly help Rhinos to get going in the Zimbabwe domestic Twenty20 competition.

Top player Tuskers:

Craug Erwine- The captain of the Zimbabwe National side, Erwine will be a trump card for Tuskers going into the Zimbabwe domestic Twenty20 competition.

Top player Rocks:

Blessing Muzarabani- He is a highly rated pace bowler who plays all around the world in various leagues. His performances will be crucial to Rocks’ success in the competition.

Let’s have a look at the fixtures:

Date: 24-03-22

Match 1: Mountaineers vs Eagles

Venue: Harare Sports Club

Time: 1:30pm

Date: 24-03-22

Match 2: Tuskers vs Rhinos

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Time: 1:30pm

Date: 25-03-22

Match 3: Eagles vs Tuskers

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club

Date: 25-03-22

Match 4: Rhinos vs Rocks

Venue: Harare Sports Club

Date: 26-03-22

Match 5: Rocks vs Tuskers

Venue: Harare Sports Club

Date: 26-03-22

Match 6: Rhinos vs Mountaineers

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club

Date: 27-03-22

Match 7: Eagles vs Rhinos

Venue: Harare Sports Club

Date 27-03-22

Match 8: Rocks vs Mountaineers

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club

Date: 28-03-22

Match 9: Rocks vs Eagles

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club

Date: 28-03-22

Match 10: Tuskers vs Mountaineers

Venue: Harare Sports Club

Date: 29-03-22

Match 11: Number 3 Men vs Number 4 Men

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club

Date: 30-03-22

Match 12: Finals (Number 1 Men vs Number 2 Men)

Venue: Harare Sports Club