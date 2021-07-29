Amapiano Queen, Sha Sha To Drop Debut Album

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

SOUTH AFRICAN based Amapiano goddess, Sha Sha, real name Charmaine Shamiso Mpambiro, is currently working on her debut album.

The Mutare bred songbird has been flying the country’s flag high in the regional music scene making a name for herself in the genre that has since dominated the South African entertainment sector.

In 2020 she made history as the first Zimbabwean musician ever to bag the BET Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act Award.

Following several hit singles that dominated regional airwaves she released an EP album featuring the South African music giants, Samthing Soweto, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa.

In an interview with a local publication, Shasha without disclosing much said she was working on her first studio album which will be released later.

“Last year was truly amazing seeing the genre get international recognition through winning the BET award. I didn’t imagine that Amapiano would become what it is today and it’s still growing.

“There’s a saying that ‘it takes a long time to happen so fast. Everything that’s happening now is a true reflection of the hard work I’ve been putting in.

“I’ve been working so hard on my debut album, and I’m really excited about it. Without letting the cat out of the bag, all I’ll say is fans should keep an eye on my social media pages,” she said.

The multi- award-winning musician recently secured nominations in the South African Amapiano Awards; Best Amapiano Music Video (Woza), Best Amapiano Live Vocal Performance, Best Amapiano Vocalist, and Best Female Amapiano Artist categories.

She added that she hoped to bag a few gongs at the inaugural awards ceremony and was glad her work had been recognised.

“Gosh, I’m excited and really hoping we bag a few. It’s an honour to see hard work being appreciated through these nominations. Getting to do what I love and having people connect with the music in itself is a feeling I can’t describe.

“I’m all about love and I really feel the love from the people. I can’t tell you how encouraging that is. I’m so grateful.”