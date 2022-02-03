Ambassador Almassri Praises Amnesty International’s Report On ‘Barabaric’ Israel’s Injustices In Palestine

Spread This News

By Tendai Makaripe, Own Correspondent

AMBASSADOR of the State of Palestine to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri has hailed a report by Amnesty International which chronicled the injustices perpetrated on Palestinian people by the Israeli government.

Amnesty International (AI) is an international non-governmental organisation focusing on human rights.

The report titled Israel’s Apartheid Against Palestinians: Cruel System of Domination and Crime Against Humanity which was released Tuesday this week notes that since 1948, Israel has used military rule and occupation as a key tool to establish its system of oppression and domination over the Palestinian people in the State of Palestine and in Israel, in order to advance Jewish hegemony.

It also accused Israel of violating international law with impunity, yet nothing is being done to rein in the middle eastern state.

The damming report argues that massive seizures of Palestinian land and property, unlawful killings, forcible transfer, drastic movement restrictions, and the denial of nationality and citizenship to Palestinians are all components of a system that amounts to apartheid under international law.

This system is maintained by violations that Amnesty International found to constitute apartheid as a crime against humanity, as defined in the Rome Statute and Apartheid Convention.

“Israel is perpetrating the internationally wrongful act of apartheid, as a crime against humanity under both the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and the Apartheid Convention; and as a human rights violation and a violation of public international law,” read the report in part.

Secretary-General of Amnesty International Agnès Callamard said the report reveals the true extent of Israel’s apartheid regime.

“Whether they live in Gaza, East Jerusalem and the rest of the West Bank, or Israel itself, Palestinians are treated as an inferior racial group and systematically deprived of their rights. We found that Israel’s cruel policies of segregation, dispossession, and exclusion across all territories under its control clearly amount to apartheid. The international community has an obligation to act,” said Callamard.

Responding to the report, Almassri praised Amnesty International for condemning Israel’s injustices against Palestinian people and describing its actions as being tantamount to an institutionalised apartheid reality.

“The apartheid state of Israel has created and maintains an institutionalized regime of systematic oppression and domination over Palestinians which is enforced across Israel and the occupied holy land of Palestine through reinforcing discriminatory laws, policies, and practices, and, when seen as a totality, controls virtually every aspect of Palestinians’ lives and routinely violates their human rights,” said Almassri.

He added that world leaders now have to join hands with Palestine in taking measures against Israel’s settler colonialism and occupation.

“Failing to act now will allow this Apartheid state of Israel to continue violating international law and it will amount to complicity in one of the most serious crimes against humanity,” added Almassri.