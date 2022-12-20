Amended mining law to tighten screws on foreign investors, scrap small scale mining by foreigners

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Correspondent

THE Mines and Mining Amendment Bill will put an end to rampant practices by foreign owned companies of mining on a small scale, Mines deputy minister Polite Kambamura has said.

Kambamura who was speaking at a Miners4ED event in Chegutu recently said the move was meant to create space for artisanal miners who have contributed 22.2 tonnes of gold to government

“Our new law will look at the kind of investors we are getting as a country, this is because we are seeing some investors coming in here to peg two or five hectares,” said Kambamura.

“The new law will determine that foreign investors come in as large scale miners only while artisanal or small scale mining will be reserved for local, black indigenous Zimbabweans. Remember there are white people and Chinese who have taken IDs, this will be reserved for black people.

“Licences will also be reviewed, at the present moment artisanal miners and large scale miners are paying the same amount, that will be changed.”

Some Chinese miners have in the past been accused of operating in that way.

Artisanal miners contributions have been on an increase in the past four months. They delivered 2.3 tonnes to government’s Fidelity Printers in September, 2.37 tonnes in October and 2.8 tonnes in November.

Added Kambamura: “Because of what the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) is seeing, small scale miners will continue being supported by provision of equipment, housing among others in the near future.”