American human rights watchdog flags ‘pattern’ in judicial harassment of ARTUZ leader Masaraure

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende

THE American Bar Association Center for Human Rights has noted a systematic abuse of Zimbabwe’s judiciary against Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (ARTUZ) president, Obert Masaraure.

A report released by the watchdog details six criminal cases against Masaraure, which it argues were attempts by the State to hinder the trade unionist’s basic rights.

Masaraure has experienced lengthy days in pretrial detention after arrests for encouraging peaceful protests and a host of other charges which include murder, despite having been cleared years ago.

The report covers 23 months in which Masaraure was subjected to constant arrests, detention, delayed court processes and eventual conviction.

“The criminal case against and conviction of Masaraure underscores a pattern and escalation of Zimbabwean authorities’ judicial harassment of human rights defenders and labour activists.

“The charges of obstruction of justice and incitement to public violence in response to a statement allegedly written by Masaraure are a contravention of standards of necessity and proportionality for restrictions of speech, marking a violation of his right to freedom of expression.”

Masaraure is a leading labour activist, known for standing up to government extremes, particularly in relation to educators’ working conditions, remuneration and support.

The report argues that the suspended custodial sentence given to Masaraure for obstructing justice is an axe, deliberately left so as to stifle his enjoyment of basic freedoms of speech and association.

It adds: “The imposition of a custodial sentence was disproportionate, particularly as criminal law should only very rarely be applied to free speech, in addition to being based on faulty legal conclusions.

“The suspension of the custodial sentence, on the condition that Masaraure will not be further convicted of obstruction, has a chilling effect on his freedom of speech, particularly in context of the arbitrary nature of this charge and the high risk of a subsequent arrest.”

The report highlights a need for retrial in most of Masaraure’s cases against the State.

“In light of the sheer number of cases and the lack of a well-reasoned judgment, the prosecution of Masaraure appears to be improperly motivated and constitutes an abuse of process,” it further reads.

“Both the pre-trial proceedings and the trial itself were marred by unreasonable delays. From arrest to conviction, proceedings lasted 23 months, a violation of international and national standards, due to repeated delays by the prosecutor or judge.”