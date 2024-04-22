American sprint icon makes astonishing 4×100 Jamaican relay claims with regards to Asafa Powell

Spread This News

By Pulse Sports

Former American sprinting sensation Justin Gatlin has weighed in on the potential of the Jamaican 4x100m relay team, suggesting that they could have achieved an astonishing 36.5-second mark in the 2012 Olympic Games in London had Asafa Powell been a part of the lineup.

Powell, a sprinting stalwart, twice held the 100 metres world record between June 2005 and May 2008, clocking times of 9.77 and 9.74 seconds.

His consistent performances have seen him break the 10-second barrier multiple times, with his personal best of 9.72 seconds placing him fourth on the all-time list of men’s 100-meter athletes.

Despite his credentials, Powell was notably absent from the Jamaican team that clinched the Olympic relay title in 2012, setting a world record of 36.84 seconds.

The record-breaking relay team in 2012 consisted of Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, Yohan Blake, and Usain Bolt.

Gatlin, however, believes that adding Powell to this already formidable lineup would have propelled them to an even faster time.

“He runs like he just had the fastest rep he had at practice. He makes it look so easy and so effortless, like it is just a practice day,” Gatlin remarked about Asafa Powell’s running style on his Ready Set Go podcast.

In assessing the potential of the 2012 Jamaican relay team, Gatlin highlighted the exceptional form of each member. Bolt was in 9.6-second shape, Blake in 9.7-second shape, Carter in 9.8-second shape, and Frater in 9.9-second shape.

Despite these impressive individual performances, the team’s collective effort led to the breaking of the world record.

“There is a difference between being an individual runner at the Olympics or world championships and you go out there and don’t run your best race, everyone is like ‘damn’ what happened to him?’

“When you look at all those four individuals on a relay, if you go out and falter, it ain’t on your back but on the country’s back,” Gatlin added, emphasizing the unique pressure and responsibility that comes with relay events.

“36.8 is a gigantic order. 37 low is a tall order,” Gatlin acknowledged in a previous episode, emphasising the challenges associated with breaking such a formidable record.

“Everything has to be perfect – the environment, the competition, the elements. Everyone needs to be in peak condition and ready to run.”